FBI: TikTok User Offered $45K for Bondi Killing

A Minnesota man is facing federal charges after, court documents say, offering $45,000 for the killing of Attorney General Pam Bondi in a TikTok post. According to an FBI affidavit, Tyler Avalos, 29, posted a photo of Bondi with a sniper-scope red dot on her forehead, along with a message stating he wanted her "dead or alive"—but "preferably dead," NBC News reports. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a tipster in Detroit alerted the FBI National Threat Operations Center about the post.

Federal agents say Avalos' TikTok account was tracked with the help of TikTok, Google, and Comcast, which determined he signed up for the social media platform using a Samsung Galaxy phone. The affidavit notes additional comments made on the TikTok post including "cough cough" and the cryptic line, "when you don't serve us then what?"

Authorities say Avalos, a St. Paul resident, has prior convictions, including a 2022 stalking case in Dakota County, Minnesota, and a 2016 domestic battery charge in Polk County, Florida. He also has a 2019 misdemeanor battery conviction in Dakota County. The affidavit states Avalos identifies as an anarchist, pointing to his username, which includes an anarchy symbol, and an "Anarchist FAQ book" pinned to his TikTok page. CBS News reports that Avalos was released on a personal recognizance bond last week after an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge.