College Player on Pace for an Unprecedented Feat

Iowa State center Audi Crooks isn't just off to a hot start—she's challenging the way we think about scoring efficiency in college basketball. Through 10 games, the junior is averaging more than a point per minute: 276 points in 245 minutes, reports the Athletic. No college player, male or female, has ever averaged a point-per-minute over a full season. For that matter, only one player—Joel Embiid of the 76ers in 2023-24—has done it in the pros. Crooks is averaging 27.6 points per game, tops in the nation, and owns the country's second-best field goal percentage.
Simply put, the "Cyclones star is on pace for one of the greatest single seasons in women's basketball history," writes Sam Jane. Along the way, she has pushed Iowa State to an undefeated start and a No. 10 national ranking. Crooks doesn't play as much as other elite scorers: She averages 24.7 minutes a game, though that is expected to increase as the season progresses. So how does the 6-3 junior do what she does? Meghan L. Hall at USA Today assesses:
- "She's efficient in her minutes and confident with her shot selection, rarely wasting movement. Crooks also has impeccable footwork that has improved each season she's been with Iowa State, helping her to develop patience in the paint, while getting to her spots. Furthermore, her release, especially on her mid-range jump shot, is one of the smoothest in college basketball."
Iowa State beat rival Iowa Wednesday night, and a crucial free throw by Crooks helped seal the victory. The Des Moines Register
reports that Crooks remembered her late father with the basket. "This (rival) game is really important to me and my family, especially my dad," Crooks said. "My dad and I would always watch this one together."