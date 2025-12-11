College Player on Pace for an Unprecedented Feat

Iowa State center Audi Crooks isn't just off to a hot start—she's challenging the way we think about scoring efficiency in college basketball. Through 10 games, the junior is averaging more than a point per minute: 276 points in 245 minutes, reports the Athletic. No college player, male or female, has ever averaged a point-per-minute over a full season. For that matter, only one player—Joel Embiid of the 76ers in 2023-24—has done it in the pros. Crooks is averaging 27.6 points per game, tops in the nation, and owns the country's second-best field goal percentage.