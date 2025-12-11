Andy Dick Found Unresponsive on Hollywood Street

Andy Dick was reportedly found unresponsive on a Hollywood sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, but was "taken home by a friend," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, though officers did not confirm the comedian's identity. Emergency responders were called to a 7-Eleven at Highland Avenue and Yucca Street around 3:14pm for an alleged overdose involving a 59-year-old man, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson tells People . While officials declined to confirm the man's identity due to privacy laws, both the LAPD and the LAFD said they responded to a medical emergency at that location. Authorities said the patient was not taken to a hospital.

Photos published by TMZ appeared to show Dick slumped on stairs outside a building as friends tried to assist him, calling for him to wake up. One person happened to be livestreaming as they arrived, and TMZ has video of the chaotic scene, in which someone can be heard asking for Narcan, an emergency medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. The gossip site notes it appears someone did administer the emergency drug to the comedian. Dick, who has an extensive history of substance abuse struggles and legal issues, later told TMZ he was, per the site, "alive" and "OK," but did not provide further details.