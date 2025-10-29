MacKenzie Scott Makes One of Her Biggest Nonprofit Gifts Ever

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest women and most influential philanthropists, has donated $60 million to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, according to a Tuesday announcement from the nonprofit. The donation is among the largest single gifts that Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made to a nonprofit, and the largest the center has ever received, reports the AP.

The $60 million grant will go toward "improving disaster preparedness, addressing the root causes of vulnerabilities to hazards, and providing vital resources for the long-term recovery of disaster-affected communities," per a CDP statement. President and CEO Patricia McIlreavy called the gift a "transformative investment" that would help the nonprofit "strengthen the ability of communities to withstand and equitably recover from disasters."