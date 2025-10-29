WWE Legend IRS Enters Hospice at 67

Mike Rotunda, the professional wrestling star best known for his turn as the villainous IRS, has entered hospice care at age 67, according to his family. The news was shared by fellow wrestler and brother-in-law Barry Windham during an interview at a fan convention, and later echoed on social media by WWE legend Leilani Kai, who asked fans to keep Rotunda and his family in their thoughts, per Entertainment Weekly. Rotunda rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s, competing in both the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling. While he wrestled under various names, he found his greatest fame as Irwin R. Schyster, or IRS, a character who taunted opponents as tax cheats while clad in business attire.