WWE Legend IRS Enters Hospice at 67

Mike Rotunda, the professional wrestling star best known for his turn as the villainous IRS, has entered hospice care at age 67, according to his family. The news was shared by fellow wrestler and brother-in-law Barry Windham during an interview at a fan convention, and later echoed on social media by WWE legend Leilani Kai, who asked fans to keep Rotunda and his family in their thoughts, per Entertainment Weekly. Rotunda rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s, competing in both the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling. While he wrestled under various names, he found his greatest fame as Irwin R. Schyster, or IRS, a character who taunted opponents as tax cheats while clad in business attire.
His in-ring achievements include multiple championships, such as the NWA World Tag Team and Television titles, as well as the WWF World Tag Team Championship. Rotunda and Windham were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2024 as the tag team duo the US Express. Rotunda also wrestled in the WCW as VK Wallstreet, a character inspired by WWE founder Vince McMahon, per the New York Post. For Rotunda, wrestling is a family affair. His son, Windham Rotunda, became a big star in the WWE under the name Bray Wyatt before dying of a heart attack in 2023 at age 36. Rotunda's other son, Taylor, is also a wrestler—known in the ring as Bo Dallas—as are several other relatives.