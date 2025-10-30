Hurricane Kills at Least 20 in One Haitian Town

More than 30 deaths have been reported as Hurricane Melissa works its way Wednesday across Cuba and toward the Bahamas, a day after making landfall in Jamaica as one of the region's strongest storms on record. Officials in Haiti said at least 25 people were killed as waters rose in heavy rain. Eight deaths were reported in Jamaica, where the tropical storm warning has been lifted, and one in the Dominican Republic, the AP reports. The situation:

Ahead: The US National Hurricane Center said a "dangerous storm surge" was expected in the Bahamas through the night, with eastern Cuba still at risk. Maximum sustained winds were 100 mph, as what had roared into Jamaica as a Category 5 storm was now at Category 2.