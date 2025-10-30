The Secret to Bowhead Whales' Longevity: DNA Repair

Bowhead whales—some of the longest-lived mammals on the planet—may owe their impressive lifespans to a knack for cellular repair that scientists say could eventually inform human medicine. Researchers believe bowheads can live for up to 268 years, with some found in the late 1900s containing harpoon tips from a century and a half earlier. The new study, published in Nature and led by biologists Vera Gorbunova and Andrei Seluanov at the University of Rochester, suggests a key factor in their longevity is the ability to fix damaged DNA. Instead of relying on new genes, bowheads appear to have optimized certain proteins that help repair DNA, preventing mutations that can lead to cancer and other age-related diseases, per the New York Times .

The researchers collected live tissue samples from bowhead whales hunted by Inupiat whalers in Alaska, then exposed the cells to ultraviolet light and other stressors in the lab. They found bowhead cells didn't self-destruct like elephant cells do when damaged. Instead, the whale cells repaired DNA damage quickly and accurately. One protein in particular, Cold-Inducible RNA-Binding Protein or CIRBP, stood out for its ability to speed up DNA repair. Humans also produce CIRBP, but at 1/100th of the rate of bowheads, per the Guardian.

When researchers inserted the bowhead version of the CIRBP gene into human cells, the rate of DNA repair doubled. Fruit flies engineered with the gene also lived longer than normal flies. While the research is still in its early stages, it adds to a growing body of evidence that long-lived animals have evolved unique strategies to beat the odds of aging. The hope is that by studying these adaptations, scientists could one day develop new therapies to improve human health and longevity. For now, the Rochester team is testing the effects of the CIRBP gene in mice to see if it might have similar benefits—or unexpected drawbacks—in mammals more like ourselves. They're also looking at exploring whether cold therapy raises levels of the protein.