Officials: Man Had Ominous Plans for Regional Synagogues

An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly plotting attacks on synagogues across the state and neighboring regions. Authorities say they intercepted the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, with a suitcase packed with ammo, body armor, and other materials tied to the alleged plot, per CNN . The Clarke County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook that the FBI and other agencies had been alerted to what it called "credible threats of violence" targeting houses of worship.

A search of Shoemaker's residence turned up weapons and additional evidence, officials say. "Likely acts of violence were averted before they happened," Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said Monday, per AL.com. The arrest comes amid a documented rise in antisemitic incidents, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting that the number of incidents rose last year for the fourth year in a row, reaching a record high, per CNN. Recent attacks on synagogues in Florida and the UK have heightened concerns.

Authorities said Shoemaker may have intended to die in a confrontation and might also have been targeting public figures, though they offered few details. He was arrested on state charges of resisting arrest and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Federal charges are expected, but it's unclear if hate crime charges will be filed. Officials didn't specify how the threats were communicated. The investigation continues.