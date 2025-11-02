Europe's Most Wanted Drug Boss Hides in Plain Sight

Daniel Kinahan is a native of Ireland who now runs the family business started by his father from Dubai. What's particularly unusual is that the family business is otherwise known as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, and the 40-something Kinahan is considered to be one of the most notorious cocaine kingpins in the world, writes Ed Caesar at the New Yorker. So much so that the US State Department has a standing $5 million reward on offer for information leading to his arrest. Despite that, Kinahan continues to live a lavish lifestyle in the United Arab Emirates capital from the plush Burj Al Arab hotel as he runs what authorities call the "Super Cartel." The organization allegedly ships tons of cocaine from South America to European ports via ferry.