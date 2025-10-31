2 More Dead as Listeria Outbreak Grows

Two new deaths and seven more illnesses have been reported in an expanding outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to recalled pasta meals sold at grocery stores including Walmart and Trader Joe's. In total, at least six people have died and 27 have been sickened in 18 states in the outbreak that began in August 2024, per the AP . The latest illnesses occurred in September and October, with the most recent on Oct. 16, according to the CDC. The new deaths were reported in Hawaii and Oregon, the CDC said. Previous deaths were reported in Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One person who became ill was pregnant and it resulted in the death of a fetus.

The outbreak has been traced to precooked pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California. In September, the company recalled nearly 245,000 pounds of pasta, including cases of linguine, fettuccine, penne, and other products sold to large producers of heat-and-eat meals and pasta salads. The move came after tests showed that pasta made by Nate's Fine Foods contained the same strain of listeria found in chicken fettuccine Alfredo and meatball linguine products identified in the outbreak. FreshRealm, the San Clemente, California, company that produced those meals, used genetic sequencing to confirm the link to the outbreak.

Several national stores have recalled dozens of products. People should check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled foods and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund, officials said. The CDC is working with state health officials to determine whether sick people ate recalled food or if additional foods may be contaminated with listeria linked to the outbreak.

The recalls to date:

Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold from the deli service counter or grab-and-go section with "best by" dates from Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.

Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad, with expiration dates of Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads, sold Aug. 29 through Oct. 2.

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi With Linguini Bowls, 9.6 oz., with "best by" dates of March 12-13, March 17, and March 21, all in 2027.

Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo, in 16-oz plastic tray packages with "best by" dates of Sept. 20, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, and Oct. 10.

Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads, with "sell through" dates from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4.

Marketside Linguine With Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, 12 oz., with "best by" dates of Sept. 22, Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo With Fettuccine, 12.3 oz., with a "best by" date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8 oz., with a "best by" date of June 27, 2025, or prior.

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, 12.5 oz., with a "best by" date of June 19, 2025, or prior.