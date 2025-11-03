In NYC, Record Numbers of Early Voters in Mayor's Race

Tuesday is Election Day in New York City, and it appears that residents are very interested in the mayor's race. Early voting has wrapped up with a record-breaking turnout: More than 735,000 residents cast ballots—a figure that easily eclipses previous nonpresidential contests in the city, reports the New York Times . Sunday's final day of early voting drew more 150,000 people alone, per NBC New York . Voters under 35 showed up in larger numbers than ever—more than 100,000 voted—which the Times sees as notable because early voters tend to skew older.

The mayoral race pits Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani as the frontrunner against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo has been closing Mamdani's lead in the polls of late, but the strong turnout from younger voters, particularly newly registered voters, would seem to bode well for Mamdani—those contingents helped propel him to victory in the Democratic primary, notes The City. The way things are going, the city could hit an overall turnout of 2 million, on par with the elections between David Dinkins and Rudy Giuliani in 1989 and 1993.

While this year's early turnout did not surpass the million-plus mark set during last year's presidential contest, it did exceed the early vote count from the 2022 midterms by a significant margin. In that general election, early voters were mostly over 55. This year's turnout dwarfed the total of 170,000 early votes cast in the 2021 mayoral contest, though that one was less competitive: Incumbent Eric Adams won easily.