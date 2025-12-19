Erika Kirk Backs JD Vance for 2028 Presidential Run

Erika Kirk used the opening night of Turning Point USA's flagship conference to make a 2028 call: She wants JD Vance in the Oval Office. Speaking to thousands of conservative activists at the group's America Fest gathering in Phoenix Thursday night, Kirk, widow of Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk, told the crowd, "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected" in 2028, NBC News reports. The line drew loud cheers, effectively turning her personal endorsement into a public signal that the powerful youth-oriented group may rally behind the vice president if he runs for president. Such a boost could turn him into an early frontrunner, Politico reports.

Kirk now leads Turning Point USA and had previously hinted that a formal organizational endorsement for Vance was "in the works." On Thursday, she also framed the group's near-term focus as protecting Republican control of Congress in the midterm elections, saying, "We are building the red wall," and pledging to ensure President Trump has a GOP-led House and Senate "for all four years" of his current term. Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Turning Point event in Utah on Sept. 10; a 22-year-old suspect faces state charges including aggravated murder, and federal prosecutors are weighing possible hate-crime counts. Vance, a close of the late activist, is slated to address the conference on its final day Sunday.