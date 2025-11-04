Trump-Kim Summit May Happen Next Year: NIS

A summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could happen as early as next year, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service. The spy agency told lawmakers on Tuesday that Kim appears open to renewing dialogue with the United States, especially if conditions turn favorable after a period of public disengagement, per NBC News . The timing for such a meeting would likely be after the US and South Korea finish their annual joint military drills in March—exercises that North Korea routinely criticizes as provocative, though both Washington and Seoul insist they're defensive.

Despite speculation that Trump might meet Kim during his recent Asia trip, no meeting took place. Trump cited scheduling conflicts and the priority of his meeting with China's Xi Jinping, but he has said he's willing to return to Asia for talks with Kim, emphasizing their "great relationship." Trump is expected to visit China again in April. Kim has reportedly been preparing for talks behind the scenes, adjusting his public messaging with potential negotiations in mind. The leaders met three times during Trump's previous term, but the talks fell apart over disputes about US-led sanctions.

Since then, Kim has expanded his nuclear and ballistic missile programs and deepened ties with Russia, including military support for Moscow's war in Ukraine. Publicly, North Korea continues to insist it won't negotiate unless Washington recognizes it as a nuclear power, dismissing denuclearization as unrealistic. However, Kim was quoted in September as saying there was "no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," per the Independent.