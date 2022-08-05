Dick Cheney Has Some Fighting Words for Trump

(Newser) – Former President Trump is a "coward" who "tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," Dick Cheney says in a campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney. "A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it." The former Republican vice president declares that "in our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," per USA Today.

The one-minute ad titled "He Knows It," viewed more than 5.4 million times on Twitter, was released Thursday ahead of the Aug. 16 Republican primary in Wyoming, where Liz Cheney faces Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Hill notes that Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, is "fighting for her political life," having lost the support of many Republicans for her criticism of Trump. A Casper Star-Tribune poll of 1,100 Wyoming voters shows Hageman, an attorney, leading Cheney 52% to 30% in the race, with 11% of voters undecided.

Dick Cheney says he and his wife are "proud" of their daughter for "honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so." "There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office again," he adds. "And she will succeed." (His daughter agrees about the importance.) This week, Liz Cheney also touted the support of actor Kevin Costner, seen in a shirt reading, "I'm for Liz Cheney." "Real men put country over party," the lawmaker wrote. In response, Hageman told the Daily Mail she'd "take the support of the people of Wyoming any day of the week over a liberal actor who voted for Joe Biden." (Read more Dick Cheney stories.)