Nancy Pelosi: I Won't Run Again

Nancy Pelosi is calling it quits. The former House speaker said Thursday she will not seek reelection—bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker's office but one of the most powerful in American politics, per the AP . "I will not be seeking reelection to Congress," said Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, in a video address to voters.

Pelosi, appearing upbeat and forward-looking as images of her decades of accomplishments filled the frames, said she would finish out her final year in office. "My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," she said. "We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."