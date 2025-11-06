Here Are the Top Baby Names for 2025

BabyCenter is out with its annual list, with Olivia and Noah taking the top spots again
Posted Nov 6, 2025 8:27 AM CST
Top 10 Girls, Boys Names for 2025
It's that time of year when parents-to-be receive a welcome gift in planing their future family: BabyCenter's annual list of top baby names. Last year's No. 1 picks, Olivia and Noah, remain perched at the top of their respective girls/boys rankings, which USA Today notes was culled from more than 350,000 infants born this year to parents using the BabyCenter app. The list is said to take into account "the first year of Generation Beta babies," with data indicating "how deeply pop culture—down to popular TikTok aesthetics—are widening new parents' circles of influence" when it comes to picking monikers, says BabyCenter's Robin Hilmantel. The top 10 picks for girls and boys:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Sophia
  4. Emma
  5. Isabella
  6. Charlotte
  7. Eliana
  8. Ellie
  9. Aurora
  10. Mia

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Mateo
  6. Levi
  7. Lucas
  8. Ezra
  9. Asher
  10. Luca
See more names that made the expanded list here. (These baby names are tops according to the Social Security Administration.)

