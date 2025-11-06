Florida Keys Cops Warn About Movie Money in Circulation

Authorities in the Florida Keys are urging residents and businesses to keep a sharp eye on their cash after prop money made for Hollywood movies started showing up in local circulation. In a Facebook post , the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said fake $100 bills, clearly labeled for use in films but realistic enough to pass at a casual glance, have surfaced in the Lower Keys and Key West. The bills feature Ben Franklin, like real $100 bills, but they are marked as not legal tender and "Used for Movie Game."

Officials are asking the public to "double-check any bills you use/receive" and to help spread the word about the counterfeit currency. This isn't the first time fake bills have popped up in the area, USA Today reports. Back in September, the Key West Police Department warned of bogus $20 bills after a local business owner discovered one in his register. "Check your twenties! Some movie prop bills have made it into circulation!" the department said. "Though they're marked 'for motion picture purposes,' they can fool you. Oh, and if Andrew Jackson has a smirk, that's another clear giveaway!"