Bondi Could Face Contempt, Impeachment Over Epstein Files

Lawmakers from both parties say they're considering contempt proceedings against Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department's failure to meet a court-ordered deadline for releasing documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ on Friday released thousands of documents , but not all unclassified Epstein records as required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Asked Sunday how Congress can force the release of files still held by the government, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) suggested "inherent contempt against Pam Bondi" in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation, per NBC News . In that case, Bondi could be fined or detained.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) offered a similar path while also raising the possibility of impeachment for Bondi, warning that any official who obstructed justice could face prosecution now or under a future administration. Khanna later said he and Massie had drafted articles of impeachment against Bondi but had not decided whether to file them, per the Los Angeles Times. Not all Democrats are ready to go that far. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on NBC's Meet the Press that impeachment or contempt is "premature" and argued that Congress should first use tools such as appropriations provisions to pressure agencies. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Bondi should be forced to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, appearing on Meet the Press before Kaine, insisted the department is still working through a large volume of material and redacting victim names and images, which he said is exactly what the transparency law requires. "We are doing everything we're supposed to be doing to comply with this statute," he said, accusing critics of misunderstanding the process and dismissing the talk of contempt or impeachment as unserious, per NBC. Blanche also said the DOJ is not currently prepared to charge anyone based on the released files, though he noted that investigators are "learning new information all the time."