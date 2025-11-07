Jury Convicts Woman Who Said She Was Madeleine McCann

A Polish woman who insisted she was Madeleine McCann has been found guilty of harassing the missing British girl's family. Julia Wandelt, 24, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court for her actions against Kate and Gerry McCann, who have endured global attention since their daughter vanished in Portugal in 2007, the Guardian reports. Wandelt's campaign included persistent phone calls—sometimes more than 60 in a single day—messages, and even an unannounced visit to the McCanns' home, where she pleaded for a DNA test. Wandelt also contacted the couple's friends and their two other children.

Wandelt claimed memories surfaced during hypnosis, including recollections of living with the McCanns as a child and of being abducted. She said she believed Madeleine's father was involved in the girl's disappearance. After forensic evidence presented at trial confirmed Wandelt is not Madeleine McCann, Wandelt told the court she was "50/50" about her identity. The next day, however, she said, "I do believe I'm her ... I'm completely exhausted with all of this." The jury found her guilty of harassment but cleared her of stalking. Karen Spragg, a 61-year-old British co-defendant who supported her claims, was acquitted of all charges. British High Court Judge Johannah Cutts said Spraggs "became involved and enjoyed the drama of the situation." She issued a restraining order banning Wandelt and Spraggs from Leicestershire.

Kate McCann testified that she found Wandelt's behavior distressing, especially a letter in which Wandelt called her "mum," the Guardian reports. Cutts told Wandelt she accepted evidence that she had been abused as a child, but "that does not justify the way you behaved," reports the BBC. The McCanns "were entitled to leave matters with the police and refuse to engage with you particularly in the sad circumstances they live. They have suffered with the disappearance of their young child for many years," the judge said. "Your constant pestering, badgering and eventually attendance at their home address on a dark evening in December was unwarranted."

Wandelt was sentenced to six months in prison, a term she's already served since her arrest in February. A deportation order has been issued. "Despite the jury's guilty verdict of harassment, we take no pleasure in the result," the McCanns said in a statement. "Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop. We hope Ms Wandelt will receive the appropriate care and support she needs and any vulnerability will not be exploited by others." They added: "If anyone has new evidence relating to Madeleine's disappearance, please pass this on to the police."