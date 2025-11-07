MTG: Trump Is Wrong About Lower Prices

President Trump is pushing to reclaim affordability as a Republican issue, but he's getting pushback from a big name within his own party. Marjorie Taylor Greene once again broke ranks with the president, this time in a CNN interview, reports the Hill . Asked whether she agreed with Trump's assertion that prices were falling under his administration, the Georgia congresswoman replied:

After the GOP election losses on Tuesday, Trump argued that Republicans missed the boat on messaging, not policy. "We are the ones that have done a great job on affordability, not the Democrats," he told reporters, per the AP. "We just lost an election, they said, based on affordability. It's a con job by the Democrats." On social media, he also declared the affordability issue "dead" for Democrats after citing a report that a typical Thanksgiving meal at Walmart was cheaper this year.

The Walmart comparison has some problems that have been widely pointed out, but Greene isn't buying it, either way. She suggested that presidents often operate in "a cone of information" shaped by their staff, per Newsweek. "That could be the case here." Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows grocery prices are up nearly 3% from a year ago.