Mixed Day Ends String of Winning Weeks

Stocks wavered to a mixed finish Friday on Wall Street and notched their first weekly loss in the last four. Major indexes wobbled throughout most of the week but ultimately pulled back from records set the prior week. Technology stocks once again determined the broader direction of the market.

The market was especially weighed down by big technology stocks with huge valuations, the AP reports. Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 2.1%, and Broadcom fell 1.7%. Wall Street remained focused on the latest quarterly reports and forecasts from US companies. Payments company Block, which operates the Square and Cash App businesses, sank 7.7% after turning in results that fell short of forecasts. Exercise equipment maker Peloton jumped 14.2% after its results beat estimates. Expedia Group surged 17.5% after beating analysts' quarterly earnings forecasts.

More than 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings for their latest quarter. Most companies have reported growth beyond Wall Street expectations, and the influential tech sector has the strongest growth, according to data from FactSet. Corporate profits and forecasts were already being scrutinized by Wall Street as investors try to gauge whether the market's overall high value is justified. The results have taken on more significance amid a lack of other data about the economy because of the US government shutdown, which is now the longest on record.