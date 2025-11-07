Lego Intros a Big New Build for Star Trek Fans

Even Dr. Spock probably has big feelings about this news. Lego is unveiling a Star Trek set featuring the USS Enterprise. Priced at a starworthy $399.99, the 3,600-piece set is scheduled to launch on Nov. 28, just in time for the holiday shopping frenzy, reports USA Today. Lego says the kit invites both Star Trek and Lego aficionados to "embark on a galactic voyage of creativity" by assembling a detailed model of Starfleet's legendary flagship, per a release.
The Enterprise set has a detachable command saucer, a secondary hull, and a shuttlebay you can open and close that houses a pair of tiny shuttlepods. The set also includes nine minifigures—including Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. William Riker; sorry, no Capt. Kirk—each equipped with accessories tailored to their respective characters. Those who buy the kit between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 will also receive a holiday gift: a 261-piece Type-15 Shuttlepod "support craft" set that comes with its own minifigure. The announcement has some fans already breaking out the fainting couches.