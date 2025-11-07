Lego Intros a Big New Build for Star Trek Fans

Even Dr. Spock probably has big feelings about this news. Lego is unveiling a Star Trek set featuring the USS Enterprise. Priced at a starworthy $399.99 , the 3,600-piece set is scheduled to launch on Nov. 28, just in time for the holiday shopping frenzy, reports USA Today . Lego says the kit invites both Star Trek and Lego aficionados to "embark on a galactic voyage of creativity" by assembling a detailed model of Starfleet's legendary flagship, per a release .

The Enterprise set has a detachable command saucer, a secondary hull, and a shuttlebay you can open and close that houses a pair of tiny shuttlepods. The set also includes nine minifigures—including Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. William Riker; sorry, no Capt. Kirk—each equipped with accessories tailored to their respective characters. Those who buy the kit between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 will also receive a holiday gift: a 261-piece Type-15 Shuttlepod "support craft" set that comes with its own minifigure. The announcement has some fans already breaking out the fainting couches.