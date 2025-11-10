Cybertruck Leader Leaves Tesla After 8 Years

The executive leading Tesla's Cybertruck business is leaving the Elon Musk-run automaker after eight years. Siddhant Awasthi, the program manager for Tesla's Cybertruck and Model 3, said on LinkedIn that it wasn't an easy decision to depart the company, "especially with so much exciting growth on the horizon." He did not provide details on what he will be doing next, the AP reports. Awasthi said he began as an intern at Tesla and was involved in "ramping up Model 3, working on Giga Shanghai, developing new electronics and wireless architectures, and delivering the once-in-a-lifetime Cybertruck—all before hitting 30. The icing on the cake was getting to dive back into Model 3 work toward the end."