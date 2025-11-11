'Welcome to Target, I Must Smile for You'

You can't get within 4 feet of a Target employee without receiving a smile and a chat under new rules from the retail giant. Target has unveiled a new 10-4 rule, which, despite the name, doesn't institute a 4-day workweek. Rather, it requires employees to act a certain way when within 10 feet and 4 feet of a customer. At a distance of 10 feet, employees are urged to make eye contact, smile, wave, or otherwise use body language to welcome customers in a friendly way. At 4 feet, employees must smile and personally greet the customer, offering their assistance, USA Today reports.

The company, whose business has slowed in recent years, hasn't said when the policy goes into effect, or whether employees will be rebuked for not following it. The goal, according to executive vice president and chief stores officer Adrienne Costanzo, is to improve customer loyalty during the holiday season. "We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty," Costanzo says in a statement.

Target recognized that key consumer metrics improve when customers are acknowledged or greeted, Bloomberg reports. On Reddit, a former Target employee said the new rule mostly follows "what we're (supposed) to be doing anyway," per USA Today. However, one user admonished Target for piling more responsibilities on employees, noting they often encounter customers who are difficult, or simply ignore them. "If you fixed things for your employees to be happy, you probably wouldn't need to announce a new plan mandating happiness," the user wrote.