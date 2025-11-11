KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Died From Fall

It was known, via word from his family, that Paul "Ace" Frehley died last month at the age of 74 after a fall at his home studio. Now, a new report confirms exactly how he died. Per TMZ, the report out of the medical examiner's office in Morris County, New Jersey, reveals that the KISS guitarist died from blunt trauma to the head as a result of that fall, leading to a broken skull, bleeding on the brain, and a stroke. Per Rolling Stone, the report also made mention of bruising on Frehley's abdomen, hip, and thigh.