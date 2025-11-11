KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Died From Fall

It was known, via word from his family, that Paul "Ace" Frehley died last month at the age of 74 after a fall at his home studio. Now, a new report confirms exactly how he died. Per TMZ, the report out of the medical examiner's office in Morris County, New Jersey, reveals that the KISS guitarist died from blunt trauma to the head as a result of that fall, leading to a broken skull, bleeding on the brain, and a stroke. Per Rolling Stone, the report also made mention of bruising on Frehley's abdomen, hip, and thigh.
The report notes that doctors tried to bring the brain bleeding down via a surgical procedure, but to no avail. The death was ruled an accident. A funeral was held for Frehley about a week after his death in the Bronx, and his longtime friend and radio personality Eddie Trunk says that Frehley's family has given him the green light to look into a "tribute show/fan celebration at some point," per Rolling Stone.