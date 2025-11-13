World's Rarest Blood Type May Soon Be Lab-Grown

Scientists are working to grow the rarest blood type in the world in a lab, an effort that could have huge ramifications for medicine. The blood type in question, Rh null, is found in just 50 people or so globally, reports the BBC . People with this blood type are encouraged to freeze their own blood for emergencies because finding a matching donor for a transfusion is so difficult.

Despite its rarity, Rh null blood, sometimes called "golden blood," is highly coveted in the medical community for its potential to help others. It lacks all 50 Rh antigens, meaning that although people with Rh null blood can't receive other blood types themselves, Rh null blood can be safely given to almost anyone with any Rh blood type—a huge deal for transfusions, especially in emergencies where a patient's blood type may not be known.

Scientists are now trying to replicate this blood type in the lab using gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9. The idea is to create ultra-compatible blood that could be used for people with both common and rare blood types. However, making lab-grown blood on a scale large enough for medical use remains a big challenge.

Stem cells are difficult to coax into becoming mature red blood cells outside the human body, and the process is still expensive and time-consuming. For now, traditional blood donations are still more practical, but researchers hope that lab-grown blood could eventually be a lifeline for individuals with rarer blood. In the meantime, efforts are underway to collect and store rare blood like Rh null for future use. The Big Think has more on the "bloody history" of Rh null.