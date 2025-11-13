City in Oklahoma Empties After Truck's Ammonia Spill

An ammonia leak in Weatherford, Oklahoma, sent dozens to the hospital and forced hundreds to evacuate late Wednesday. Authorities say the incident began around 10pm when an 8,500-gallon tanker truck started leaking ammonia in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn Express, reports CBS News . First responders were met by people in respiratory distress and a spreading plume of ammonia gas, according to local emergency manager Mike Karlin.

"It was a little crazy to wake up to," one local tells KWTV, via the AP. "I really thought it was a kind of dream." The leak was eventually stopped, but not before the gas forced the evacuation of between 300 and 600 people, including hotel guests and nearby residents, per CBS. Many evacuees sought shelter at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, which canceled in-person classes for Thursday. Weatherford Public Schools also closed for the day.

About three dozen people sought medical treatment after the incident, according to Angelo Orefice, the city's chief of police. Eleven were taken to a regional hospital, while four in critical condition were flown to hospitals in Oklahoma City. The Weatherford Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for several neighborhoods and advised residents to turn off air conditioning and heating systems to avoid drawing the chemicals into their homes.

Ammonia, a clear gas with a strong odor, is used in fertilizer and pharmaceuticals, per CBS. While low-level exposure generally isn't harmful, the CDC says higher concentrations can damage the throat, lungs, eyes, and skin, possibly causing burns and coughing.