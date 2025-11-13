White House's Push on Epstein Vote Centered on Boebert

New details are emerging about an apparent late effort by the White House to ward off a House vote on releasing all of the Jeffrey Epstein files. This push reportedly centered on GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of three Republican women who signed onto the petition to release the files. Details:

Boebert was summoned on Wednesday to a meeting in the White House Situation Room with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel, reports the New York Times. Big phone calls: President Trump was not present, but he spoke to Boebert by phone on Tuesday, reports MSNBC. Trump also tried to call Rep. Nancy Mace, another of the Republican women who signed off on the petition, though the two apparently never connected, per CNN. Mace later tweeted that "Epstein petition is deeply personal," citing her own history as a survivor of sexual assaults.