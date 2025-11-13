There Was Something Rather Odd About This Bus Driver

In a scene straight out of a surreal comedy-action movie, a man in the Canadian province of Ontario allegedly stole a city bus this week and drove it along its regular route—picking up passengers, making stops, and even enforcing fare rules, all while police quietly tailed the 60-foot-long "articulated" vehicle. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect, who has no fixed address, slipped behind the wheel at the MacNab Bus Terminal in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday evening while the real driver was on break, reports the CBC .

As the bus rolled through the city, around 10 passengers were typically on board at any time, apparently unaware at first that their driver was an impostor. Suspicion grew when he made a few navigational errors, prompting one rider to help him get back on track. The suspect reportedly denied boarding to at least one would-be passenger with an expired pass, making them pay the fare, McKenna tells CTV News.

Police used the vehicle's GPS to track its movements and, wary of spooking the driver or endangering the public, kept their sirens turned off as they followed. The ride ended without incident about 15 minutes later, on the city's West Fifth Street, where officers arrested the man.

"There was not a ding on the bus," said police rep Trevor McKenna, per the CBC. "He did a great job. It's comical, but at the same time it's serious. We're thankful nobody was hurt." The man faces charges including theft and possession over $5,000, obstructing police, and driving while prohibited. Officials didn't release his name, citing a possible "mental health component," per McKenna. The Public Record has the complete timeline of the passengers' adventure, as well as some of the audio as calls began to come in about it.