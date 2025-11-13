BBC Tells Trump Sorry but Rejects His $1B Demand

The BBC has issued an apology to President Trump for what it called an "error of judgment" in its editing of the speech he gave near the White House on the day of the Capitol riot. But the broadcaster rejected Trump's contention that its report, aired in 2024 as part of a documentary, amounted to defamation, the Independent reports. The president had threatened the UK broadcaster with a $1 billion lawsuit, demanding a retraction, apology, and compensation by Friday. "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim," a network spokesperson said.