BBC Tells Trump Sorry but Rejects His $1B Demand

The BBC has issued an apology to President Trump for what it called an "error of judgment" in its editing of the speech he gave near the White House on the day of the Capitol riot. But the broadcaster rejected Trump's contention that its report, aired in 2024 as part of a documentary, amounted to defamation, the Independent reports. The president had threatened the UK broadcaster with a $1 billion lawsuit, demanding a retraction, apology, and compensation by Friday. "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim," a network spokesperson said.
The broadcaster said it does not plan to air the Panorama episode again. Chairman Samir Shah had apologized to lawmakers for the segment, but the BBC decided to issue a more personal apology to Trump, per the Guardian, for the editing that could have given the impression that Trump was calling for his supporters to act violently at the Capitol. Two senior executives of the BBC, its director-general and news chief, resigned after criticism of coverage of Trump and other political stories.
- Democrats complained this month about the editing of a 60 Minutes interview of Trump that cut out an exchange about potential corruption.