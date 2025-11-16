Opinion | Adam Sandler Maybe Only Adam Sandler Can Save Us Op-ed piece praises his 'invaluable' presence in a troubled world By John Johnson Posted Nov 16, 2025 9:02 AM CST Copied Adam Sandler attends the "Adam Sandler: Love You" premiere at The Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) The world is a stressful place right now, which is precisely why the world needs more Adam Sandler. So concludes author JoAnna Novak in a New York Times essay after taking her father to see a live show by the comedian and actor in Chicago last month. Novak writes that it was a dicey time in the city because of immigration raids and protests, but she then "realized that the best reprieve from the current moment was 100 percent Adam Sandler." Her piece lays out the reasons: Sandler "has long demonstrated an indefatigable good will, allegiance and amity toward the goons and goofs of the world. It's precisely his ability to leaven the silly and scatological with the presence of a generous and vulnerable soul that makes him so invaluable." Yes, he can be lewd, "but dirty jokes have never been the whole story with him, and that's why I believe he's such a salve—at his core, it's so clear that he has heart." "Sandler has always understood, in his various guises, that fun and humor are what create the conditions for humane connection. That night in Chicago, despite the terror encroaching around us, there we were, thousands of people ready to crack the walls of darkness by cracking up together in the dark." Read the full piece. Read These Next Trump order brings end to Buddy Holly tribute. Todd Snider, who helped shape Americana music, dies. One of today's hottest board games was invented by an 8-year-old. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her feud has put a target on her back. Report an error