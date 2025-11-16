The Most Overused Email Jargon

Most of us suspected that corporate email speak had ventured into cliche, but a new study shows just how repetitive the inbox has become, reports Quartz . Email technology services provider ZeroBounce reviewed a million business emails and found that workers everywhere reach for the same phrases again and again, which the analysis says could be due to using a "safe" phrase when you aren't sure what to say. According to the ranking, these are the lines most likely to show up in an email:

To understand why these lines persist and learn why so many of them grate on people's nerves, Quartz asked business leaders which corporate phrases they'd most like to eliminate from the inbox. Their picks echo the study's findings:

"Quick question." Jan Hendrik von Ahlen of JobLeads warns there's no such thing, and the phrase "just creates false expectations and adds pressure."

"Let's circle back." Darian Shimy, CEO of FutureFund, calls it "overused and super vague," adding: "I'd like to establish a firmer 'when and why' response when circling back is required."

"Per my last email." Arianny Mercedes of Revamped says it's so passive-aggressive that it's "the written version of an exasperated sigh."

"Bandwidth." Lauren Schneider of Compt recommends dropping the faux-tech metaphor for good: "Just say time or capacity. You're not a router."

The study suggests AI may be reinforcing the very habits people are trying to break by sanding emails down until they feel interchangeable, and that about a quarter of us use AI to help compose work emails. Labor attorney Alejandro Perez warns the trend amounts to "outsourcing our empathy by allowing bots to write messages that should come from a human voice with heart and soul." His rule for better email is refreshingly old-school: Treat it like an in-person conversation. "If you wouldn't say it out loud, don't send it in an email," he said.