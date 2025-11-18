Big Swaths of the Internet Are Down on Tuesday

If you encountered an error calling up a website on Tuesday morning, it's likely not on your end. Much of the internet was down Tuesday morning, but internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is deploying a fix. The snafu caused global outages for ChatGPT, social media platform X, transit infrastructure, and other prominent internet services, per the AP. Cloudflare said on its status page earlier Tuesday that it had identified an issue that was affecting customers.