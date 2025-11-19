It's the 'State of the Union for the AI Boom'

Computer chipmaker Nvidia is poised to release a quarterly earnings report Wednesday that is expected to either deepen a recent downturn in the stock market or prompt a sigh of relief among investors increasingly worried that the world's most valuable company is perched atop an AI bubble that's about to burst.
- Nvidia's report, due after the market closes, has turned into a pulse check on an AI boom that began three years ago when OpenAI released ChatGPT, the AP reports. That breakthrough transformed Nvidia from a mostly under-the-radar chipmaker—best known for making graphics chips for video games—into an AI bellwether because its unique chipsets have become indispensable for powering the technology underlying the craze.