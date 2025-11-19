It's the 'State of the Union for the AI Boom'

Computer chipmaker Nvidia is poised to release a quarterly earnings report Wednesday that is expected to either deepen a recent downturn in the stock market or prompt a sigh of relief among investors increasingly worried that the world's most valuable company is perched atop an AI bubble that's about to burst.

Nvidia's report, due after the market closes, has turned into a pulse check on an AI boom that began three years ago when OpenAI released ChatGPT, the AP reports. That breakthrough transformed Nvidia from a mostly under-the-radar chipmaker—best known for making graphics chips for video games—into an AI bellwether because its unique chipsets have become indispensable for powering the technology underlying the craze.