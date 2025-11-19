It's a Sign Things Are Getting Worse Between China, Japan

Japan in early November resumed exporting seafood to China—but those shipments look to be short-lived. As tensions rise between the two countries over new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Nov. 7 comments about potential military action against China if Taiwan were to be attacked, China on Wednesday said it was once again banning all such exports. Reuters quotes a Chinese Foreign Ministry rep as saying, "Under the current circumstances, even if Japanese seafood were to be exported to China, it would find no market."

Beijing previously banned all Japanese seafood in August 2023 over the country's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from its Fukushima power plant. Nearly 700 Japanese exporters applied to resume shipments after China partially lifted restrictions in June, but only three have been approved so far. Chinese officials reportedly said on Wednesday that the move was made because it still had Fukushima-related concerns—Japan has "so far failed" to supply documents that would establish the quality and safety of its seafood, NBC News cites officials as saying. But the Guardian reports the ban "has been widely received as part of China's retaliatory measures amid a deepening diplomatic row with Japan."

China previously accounted for more than 20% of Japan's seafood exports, including scallops and sea cucumbers. The fresh tension between the countries has led to a sharp drop in Chinese tourism to Japan, with around half a million tickets canceled and more than 10 Chinese airlines offering refunds on Japan-bound flights. Tourism makes up about 7% of Japan's GDP, and visitors from China and Hong Kong represent about a fifth of all arrivals. NBC News adds at least two Japanese-made films have also seen their releases postponed in China.