Hikers Die in Blizzard at Chilean National Park

A fierce blizzard that packed winds nearing 110mph led to the deaths of five tourists in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile's Patagonia region, officials confirmed Tuesday. The victims, identified as two Mexican nationals, two Germans, and one Brit, were part of a group that went missing amid weather that authorities characterized as "extreme, with strong winds, snowfall, and sub-zero temperatures." People reports four other hikers from the group were found alive, according to Chile's National Forestry Corporation. The BBC identifies the British victim as Victoria Bond, 40, a PR consultant from Cornwall. Her employer says she was on a "trip of lifetime" with friends.

Reuters reports an official said the tourists became lost while near the park's Los Perros camp, which one must trek four or five hours to reach. Rescuers closed the park's 81-mile Paine Massif circuit to conduct search and rescue operations after the hikers were reported missing on Monday. Outside Online flags a Facebook post by a tourist who was at the camp and shared that hikers who had set out on the Paine Massif Circuit were stuck near the John Garner Pass due to the storm.

CNN cites Torres del Paine mayor Anahí Cárdenas as telling local media the tourists did not have a tour guide with them. She described the mountain circuit as "complex" but attributed the deaths to the weather. Outside Online reports that "November is spring in Patagonia, which is marked by highly dynamic weather patterns that can change rapidly."