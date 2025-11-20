A Creed That United Christianity Turns 1,700

Some 1,700 years ago, bishops from all over the Roman Empire gathered in what is now Turkey to hash out Christian doctrine. The result was the Nicene Creed, one of the most widely-recited statements of faith in Christianity. Next week, Pope Leo XIV will travel to the site of the original council in Izmir, formerly Nicaea, accompanied by Eastern Orthodox leader Patriarch Bartholomew, to mark the anniversary, the AP reports.

The Nicene Creed remains the most widely accepted creed among Christians. It was drafted in 325 at the Council of Nicaea, which was convened by Roman emperor Constantine in order to address the relationship between Jesus and God the Father. The council rejected the doctrine of Arianism, which held that Jesus was not equal to God. The creed declared Jesus to be of "one substance" with the Father.