Delayed Jobs Report Beats Expectations

The new jobs report is out, and it shows that hiring was significantly stronger than expected in September. The report—delayed for weeks because of the government shutdown—is the last key piece of labor data the Federal Reserve will have ahead of its next meeting in December. Takeaways:

Main number: Employers added 119,000 jobs in September, well above Wall Street expectations of 50,000, reports CNBC. The figure is also up sharply from August, with that month's revised figure showing a loss of 4,000 jobs.

Employers added 119,000 jobs in September, well above Wall Street expectations of 50,000, reports CNBC. The figure is also up sharply from August, with that month's revised figure showing a loss of 4,000 jobs. The rate: The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4%, though it was expected to hold steady, per the Wall Street Journal. The rate is now at its highest since October 2021.