Fire Stops UN Climate Talks

A fire at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil forced the evacuation of thousands of delegates and disrupted negotiations on Thursday, just as negotiators were to press for an international roadmap way from fossil fuels. Organizers reported that 13 people were treated onsite for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out in tahe pavilion area of the conference center in Belém, the Guardian reports. The fire was brought under control in about six minutes, according to a statement from UN organizers, and all attendees were evacuated safely.

In security video, flames could be seen breaking out in an exhibition pavilion, then spreading up a fabric shell that lined the walls and ceiling of the building. As the building filled with smoke, per Reuters, delegates ran out. Officials said the fire likely started with an electrical device, possibly a microwave, but the exact cause is under investigation. Several meetings were canceled or delayed. The fire also threw into doubt the schedule for talks between the European Union and summit organizers. The disruption came at a critical moment, as negotiators were preparing a new draft of the summit's main decision document, which may include a commitment to develop a plan for transitioning from fossil fuels. UN Secretary-General António Guterres had earlier called for a clear deal on the issue.

Gabi Andrade, a volunteer with COP30 from the host city, said she was exploring the Singapore pavilion when the fire broke out, spewing black smoke, per the AP. Gabi Andrade said a security guard grabbed her hand and showed her to the exit as she cried and screamed "Fire!" She's concerned about the effect on Brazil's reputation. "It's so sad for us," she said. "We all worked so hard." The talks, which do not include US participation, were to conclude on Friday evening, but they might go into overtime now, per the Guardian.