Apple Has a New No. 1 Among Podcasts

Joe Rogan's podcast has long ruled at No. 1 on Spotify. Now he has bragging rights at Apple, too, per the Hollywood Reporter. Apple released its list of the most popular podcasts of 2025 this week, and it shows that Rogan supplanted The Daily, put out by the New York Times, in the top spot. Here are the top 10, which includes the fast-climbing show by Mel Robbins:

The Joe Rogan Experience The Daily The Mel Robbins Podcast Crime Junkie Dateline NBC SmartLess Call Her Daddy This American Life Huberman Lab The Ezra Klein Show