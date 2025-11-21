Apple Has a New No. 1 Among Podcasts

Joe Rogan's podcast has long ruled at No. 1 on Spotify. Now he has bragging rights at Apple, too, per the Hollywood Reporter. Apple released its list of the most popular podcasts of 2025 this week, and it shows that Rogan supplanted The Daily, put out by the New York Times, in the top spot. Here are the top 10, which includes the fast-climbing show by Mel Robbins:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- The Daily
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Crime Junkie
- Dateline NBC
- SmartLess
- Call Her Daddy
- This American Life
- Huberman Lab
- The Ezra Klein Show
Apple also listed a number of related lists, including the top new shows:
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
- Deadly Mirage
- Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
- Murder in the Moonlight
- Devil in the Desert
- What Happened to Holly Bobo?
- Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
- Unicorn Girl
- The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
, which notes that Robbins had the most shared episode of the year with "The Body Reset: How Women Should Eat & Exercise for Health, Fat Loss, & Energy."