What Critics Think of New Wicked and Ariana Grande

It looks like fans of the first Wicked who go see the sequel will be happy with the decision: The fan score at Rotten Tomatoes is a sky-high 97%, though critics are less wowed at 70%. Some takes on Wicked: For Good with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Both the 1900 book by L. Frank Baum and the original classic movie on which this is all based have political undertones, writes Manohla Dargis at the New York Times. Not so here. "Like most studio movies, Wicked blunts any overt political message; it's about right and wrong more than left or right. Even so, from its director to its cast, the movie is a testament to diversity (species included) as a common good as well as to love, friendship and solidarity. It's on the side of kindness, which is itself, well, a balm."

Is it great? Nope, writes Kyle Smith at the Wall Street Journal, who complains that a "few scenes creak like the Tin Man's joints." But that's OK. "That Wicked: For Good falls short of greatness doesn't mean it's bad. There's plenty of cause to rejoicify, notably the visual splendor, the charming central friendship and some pretty songs, notably 'For Good,' which elegantly sums up the relationship between Elphaba and her friend, Glinda the Good."