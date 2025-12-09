High School Coach May Return to NFL as QB

The Indianapolis Colts are considering a surprise move to address an emergency quarterback need: bringing back retired NFL veteran Philip Rivers. ESPN reports that the 44-year-old—who last played in 2020—worked out for the team on Monday night. There's no word yet on whether he might suit up on Sunday, but if so, it would be his first NFL game in nearly 1,800 days—the third-longest gap between starts for a quarterback in league history.