Plane Crash-Lands— on Top of Moving Car

A Florida woman remarkably escaped without serious injury after a small plane crash-landed on top of her car on Interstate 95. A driver's dash-cam captured Monday's incident around 5:45pm just south of State Road 520 near Cocoa. The plane, a Beechcraft 55, drops from the sky before appearing to bounce off the roof of a 2023 Toyota Camry. It then slides to the side in a spray of sparks, while the mangled Camry slowly moves to the side of the road, coming to a stop behind the plane resting partially atop a concrete barrier. It was the second such emergency landing on a Brevard County roadway in less than a month, per Florida Today .

The pilot, a 27-year-old man from Orlando, and his 27-year-old passenger were not injured. The 57-year-old woman from Melbourne was assisted out of her heavily damaged vehicle by emergency responders and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. "Do you know how much I loved my car?" she says in a video, laughing nervously before asking, "Am I the only one who got hit?" It appears she was. The crash caused significant traffic delays during the evening commute as authorities shut down multiple southbound lanes to clear the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with WESH reporting the plane lost power to both its engines during an instructional flight.