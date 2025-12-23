London's Infamous Fatberg Has Spawned a 'Grandchild'

London's sewers have spawned a new monster—and this one weighs as much as about 15 African elephants. Thames Water says it has discovered a 110-ton "fatberg" blocking pipes beneath east London's Whitechapel area, per the Guardian . The congealed mass of fat, oil, grease, and wipes stretches around 330 feet, and is being described by the utility as the "grandchild" of the notorious 2017 Whitechapel fatberg , which was even bigger at more than 140 tons and about 820 feet long. The new fatberg—only partially blocking the sewer at present, per the BBC —weighs about a third more than one of the British Army's heaviest battle tanks, officials said.

"This latest fatberg shows exactly what happens when fats, oils and wipes go down our drains—they don't disappear, they build up and cause serious damage," said Tim Davies, Thames Water's head of waste operations for north London. He warned that clearing blockages and repairing damaged sewers costs the company tens of millions of pounds a year, an expense ultimately passed on to customers.

The discovery comes as Thames Water braces for a predictable holiday-season problem: more people cooking, more leftovers, more liquid fat going down the sink. The company says blockages spike in December and January, with clearance costs hitting $2.8 million over the period. Its advice: scrape plates into the bin, use sink strainers, and keep gravy, cream, and other liquid fats out of the drains. The 2017 Whitechapel fatberg was so infamous that a slice of it ended up in the Museum of London after workers spent weeks breaking it apart, a process one Thames Water manager likened to smashing concrete.