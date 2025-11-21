Trump: 'I'm Not Threatening' Democrats

President Trump spoke to Fox News on Friday and clarified his assertion that Democrats who directed a video to service members committed a crime "punishable by death." The president told Brian Kilmeade that he is not calling for the execution of lawmakers, as some of his critics have said.

"I'm not threatening death," said Trump, per the Guardian. "But I think they're in serious trouble," he added.

Trump said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were looking into the video, in which the Democrats told service members they could "refuse illegal orders. "They're looking into it militarily," said Trump. "I don't know for a fact, but I think the military is looking into it, the military courts."