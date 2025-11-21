Cops Ask Public to Identify Backstreet Boys Lookalike

Police in Irvine, California, are looking for a thief they say strongly resembles Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. Police say the doppelganger stole packages from an apartment complex's secured mailroom, KTLA reports. "We're pretty sure this isn't AJ McLean," the Irving Police Department said in a Facebook post, "but the resemblance had us doing a double take. Instead of being 'larger than life,' this suspect followed an Amazon driver into a secured apartment mailroom on Spectrum and walked out with packages that weren't his. Quit playin' games with our mail. Backstreet's back, but your packages shouldn't be going with him. If you know who he is, tell us why he walked out with other people's stuff."