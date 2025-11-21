Cops Ask Public to Identify Backstreet Boys Lookalike

Police say man who stole packages from California apartment complex looks like AJ McLean
Posted Nov 21, 2025 3:08 PM CST
"Quit playin’ games with our mail," police said. They said the suspect is a dead ringer for AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, seen in the next photo in the gallery.   (Irvine Police Department)

Police in Irvine, California, are looking for a thief they say strongly resembles Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. Police say the doppelganger stole packages from an apartment complex's secured mailroom, KTLA reports. "We're pretty sure this isn't AJ McLean," the Irving Police Department said in a Facebook post, "but the resemblance had us doing a double take. Instead of being 'larger than life,' this suspect followed an Amazon driver into a secured apartment mailroom on Spectrum and walked out with packages that weren't his. Quit playin' games with our mail. Backstreet's back, but your packages shouldn't be going with him. If you know who he is, tell us why he walked out with other people's stuff."

Police shared a video of the thief taking packages, set to the band's 1997 hit "Everybody." The Independent reports some social media users said that the thief looks more like other '90s pop stars, particularly NSYNC member Joey Fatone. One commenter quipped: "If they think he looks like AJ I struggle to believe they can positively ID any criminal."

