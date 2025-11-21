Kennedy: Autism Change on CDC Site Was My Idea

That change in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addresses whether vaccines cause autism on its website was not the result of a new study or emerging agency consensus. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the turnaround was on his order, the New York Times reports. The CDC site no longer states without qualification that vaccines aren't a cause. "The whole thing about 'vaccines have been tested and there's been this determination made,' is just a lie," Kennedy said in an interview. "The phrase, 'Vaccines do not cause autism' is not supported by science."

Former CDC officials said a change in such guidance usually begins with scientists, then sometimes is sent to the secretary's office to be reviewed. Rarely does the health secretary personally order a change, per the Times. But Kennedy has been active in the antivaccine movement for two decades. The change to the website—which now says, "Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism"—has sparked an outcry, per the Washington Post. CDC scientists charged with providing information about vaccine safety and autism weren't consulted.

Kennedy said he's not arguing that vaccines cause autism, just that it hasn't been proven that they don't. It's true that certain studies have not yet been conducted, experts said, but many have found no link, and experts maintain that the level of proof Kennedy wants is a difficult-to-achieve threshold. Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University once pointed out, per the Times, that "you can't prove that Coca-Cola doesn't cause autism, either." A former CDC official said the change has wrecked the agency's credibility, per the Post. "CDC cannot currently be trusted as a scientific voice," said Demetre Daskalakis.