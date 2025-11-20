CDC Makes Big Change to Page on Autism, Vaccines

During Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearings, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a key vote, said Kennedy had assured him that the CDC would "not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism." Kennedy has kept his word, but not in the way Cassidy likely envisioned: The Autism and Vaccines page on the CDC's website now has an asterisk after the header "Vaccines do not cause autism." The page states that it has been updated "because the statement 'Vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim," adding: "Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism."

The page claims that "studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities." The CDC's previous language cited a 2012 review by the National Academy of Medicine and a 2013 CDC study, both of which found no link between vaccines and autism. The most recent update claims the earlier assurances violated the Data Quality Act and says the Department of Health and Human Services has launched "a comprehensive assessment" to investigate the causes of autism. The change has drawn criticism from public health advocates, who point to more than 25 peer-reviewed studies finding no association between vaccines—specifically the MMR vaccine—and autism, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A large-scale Danish study published earlier this year also found no evidence that aluminum in vaccines causes neurodevelopmental harm. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford Medicine reiterated, "There is no link between autism and vaccines. Zero. None." Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University, called the change a "dangerous precedent for evidence-based medicine," saying the revision "represents political pressure overriding scientific consensus," the New York Times reports. The Autism Science Foundation said it was "appalled" by the change, reports NBC News. The group called it "anti-vaccine rhetoric and outright lies about vaccines and autism."

NBC notes that other CDC pages haven't been changed, including one for parents stating that "scientific studies and reviews continue to show no relationship between vaccines and autism." Kennedy has long pushed debunked claims about vaccines, and the revision was praised by Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization he founded, reports the Times. There has been no public comment yet from Cassidy, a medical doctor who questioned Kennedy sharply on his beliefs during a January hearing and said he was "struggling" with the nomination.