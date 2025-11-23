New Wicked Outdraws the First

Universal Pictures' two-part Wicked gamble continues to defy gravity at the box office. Just a year after Part One brought droves of audiences to movie theaters, even more people bought opening weekend tickets to see the epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good. According to studio estimates on Sunday, the film earned $150 million from North American theaters in its first days in theaters and $226 million globally. Not only is it the biggest opening ever for a Broadway musical adaptation, unseating the record set by the first film's $112 million launch, it's the second-biggest debut of the year, behind A Minecraft Movie's $162 million, the AP reports.

Critics were somewhat mixed on the final chapter, but audiences weren't: An overwhelming 83% of audiences said the film is one they would "definitely recommend" to friends, PostTrak exit polls showed. As far as foot traffic is concerned, the box office tracker EntTelligence estimates that about 2 million more people came out for Wicked: For Good's first weekend than for Wicked's. Jon M. Chu directed both films, which star Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande. The first film made over $758.7 million worldwide and received 10 Oscar nominations—winning two, for costume and production design. Combined, the two films cost around $300 million to produce, not including marketing and promotion costs.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Wicked: For Good, $150 million. Now You See Me: Now You Don't, $9.1 million. Predator: Badlands, $6.3 million. The Running Man, $5.8 million. Rental Family, $3.3 million. Sisu: Road to Revenge, $2.6 million. Regretting You, $1.5 million. Nuremberg, $1.2 million. Black Phone 2, $1 million. Sarah's Oil, $711,542.