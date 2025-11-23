World  | 
Russia

Negotiators Revise Peace Plan

Trump rips Ukraine as ungrateful as talks begin
Posted Nov 23, 2025 4:40 PM CST
Negotiators Revise Peace Plan Rubio Defends as Drafted by US
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, center, at the beginning of talks with the US delegation at the US Mission to International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday.   (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

American and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a new draft of the US proposal to end the war on Ukraine, while President Trump criticized Ukraine and his administration pushed back against charges that it's really Russia's plan. At the talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that progress had been made, the Washington Post reports. "We've had probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far in this entire process," he said, adding that changes have been made to the plan. Despite the president's earlier complaint, Rubio said Trump is now pleased with the way the talks are going, per the BBC. Developments include:

  • Trump's post: As the talks began, Trump reissued a criticism of Ukraine's leaders, per the New York Times, posting in all caps that "Ukraine's 'leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts." He also criticized Joe Biden and European nations, but not Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered a few hours later, posting, "We are grateful for everything that America and President Trump are doing for security, and we keep working as constructively as possible."
  • Russia's role: Ukraine was not involved in drafting the plan presented by the US, but there are accusations that Russia was. A group of senators who were in Canada for a security conference on Saturday said Rubio had told them on the phone that the drafting of the plan was not led by the US, per the AP. "It is essentially the wish list of the Russians," Independent Sen. Angus King said. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, who also was on the call, said: "It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan."
  • Administration answers: "The peace proposal was authored by the US. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations," Rubio posted later on X. A State Department spokesman called the senators' account "blatantly false," and White House officials said the plan "was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians."

  • Democratic opposition: Sen. Mark Warner ripped the Trump plan on ABC News' This Week, saying that it looks like a list of "Russian talking points," per the Post. "It would make Neville Chamberlain's giving in to Hitler—the outset of World War II—look strong in comparison," he added, per the Hill. The US plan reportedly would require Ukraine to reduce its military, surrender territory, and bar NATO troops from the country.
  • Zelensky's appeal: The president wrote a lengthy social media post that said Russia started the war and refuses to stop it, warning other nations could face its aggression next. In addition to thanking Trump and the American people, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the European and G20 nations that have provided assistance, per the BBC. He then added: "It is important not to forget the main goal—to stop Russia's war and prevent it from ever igniting again. And to achieve that, peace must be dignified."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X