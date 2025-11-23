Negotiators Revise Peace Plan

American and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a new draft of the US proposal to end the war on Ukraine, while President Trump criticized Ukraine and his administration pushed back against charges that it's really Russia's plan. At the talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that progress had been made, the Washington Post reports. "We've had probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far in this entire process," he said, adding that changes have been made to the plan. Despite the president's earlier complaint, Rubio said Trump is now pleased with the way the talks are going, per the BBC. Developments include: